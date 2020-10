Stephen A. Smith says Baker Mayfield doesn't have to care about what he and other media members say about him, but he calls out the Browns QB for his uninspiring play. (2:11)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with appendicitis.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Hooper was having his appendix removed Friday.

Hooper, a Pro Bowler with the Atlanta Falcons last year, has 22 receptions for 205 yards and a touchdown this season.

David Njoku and rookie Harrison Bryant will see their roles increase at tight end in Cincinnati.