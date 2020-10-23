KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Sammy Watkins, offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz and key defensive reserves Taco Charlton and Alex Okafor for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Watkins will miss his second straight game because of a hamstring injury. Schwartz (back), Charlton (knee) and Okafor (hamstring) were injured in last week's game against the Buffalo Bills.

The official injury report was issued Friday afternoon, after coach Andy Reid said the four players would "most likely be marked as out.'' None practiced this week.

Watkins is third on the Chiefs with 21 catches for 222 yards and two touchdowns. He was replaced last week against the Bills by Demarcus Robinson, who led the Chiefs with 69 receiving yards on five catches.

After Schwartz's departure in the first quarter in Buffalo, the Chiefs shuffled their offensive line with guard Mike Remmers shifting to right tackle and Nick Allegretti sliding into Remmers' spot. The Chiefs ran for 245 yards, their highest total since Reid became their coach in 2013.

Schwartz has never missed a start since arriving in the NFL in 2012 with the Cleveland Browns. He hadn't missed a snap until last November, when a knee injury briefly kept him out of the lineup.

Charlton and Okafor, who have 2.5 sacks between them, represent much of the Chiefs' depth at defensive end behind starters Frank Clark and Tanoh Kpassagnon. Reid indicated that tackle Chris Jones may be used some at an end position as part of the playing rotation against the Broncos.