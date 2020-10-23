SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Two games ago, the San Francisco 49ers played the Miami Dolphins without all three of their top cornerbacks. On Sunday, they'll face the New England Patriots without their two starting safeties.

Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt and free safety Jimmie Ward were officially ruled out Friday afternoon for Sunday's meeting at Gillette Stadium. Tartt has been dealing with a groin injury and did not practice all week, which made it no surprise that he was ruled out.

The decision on Ward, however, came as a surprise after he practiced in full Wednesday and Thursday and was not listed on the injury report. According to coach Kyle Shanahan, Ward strained his quadriceps in Thursday's practice and an MRI that came back late Thursday night revealed what Shanahan called a Grade 1 or 1.5 strain.

"I don't think it will be real long, but we know for sure he's not going to make the trip with us," Shanahan said. "And we hope that will help him get a chance to be ready for next week."

Shanahan declined to name the safeties he plans to start against the Patriots, but the Niners don't have many options. Marcell Harris and Tarvarius Moore are the only healthy safeties currently on the roster and it would make sense for Harris to replace Tartt and Moore to step in for Ward.

The 49ers also have veteran Johnathan Cyprien and rookie Jared Mayden on their practice squad, both of whom could be activated or potentially promoted to the roster with running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) expected to go on injured reserve by Saturday afternoon at the latest.

"We haven't decided yet, especially finding out the stuff with Jimmie Ward, but that's stuff we have got to discuss all the way until 1 tomorrow," Shanahan said. "We have got a long plane ride here to discuss that. Some things we have got to shuffle around a little bit."

Left tackle Trent Williams, who did not practice on Wednesday because of an ankle injury, was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. He is listed as questionable for Sunday's game, though Shanahan is optimistic that he will be available.

"He made it through practice today even though it was pretty much half speed, but when you have an ankle like he does and we're flying like this, I still want to see how he is tomorrow," Shanahan said. "But hoping he's going and that's why we didn't put him as doubtful."

Elsewhere on the injury front, the 49ers officially ruled out Kwon Alexander and Mostert, both of whom are recovering from high ankle sprains. Running back Jeff Wilson Jr. (calf) is also listed as questionable, but, like Williams, without any setbacks from the long travel, should also be good to go.

Cornerback Dontae Johnson (calf) practiced all week and is set to return.