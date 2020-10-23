Antonio Brown will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday and the sides are working toward an agreement on a contract, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Both sides want to complete a deal that would reunite Brown with quarterback Tom Brady. There are steps to be taken during the visit, and the Seattle Seahawks are still is in the mix, but the Buccaneers have emerged as the favorites, the source told Schefter.

The Houston Chronicle first reported that Brown would visit the Buccaneers.

The Bucs have been banged up at the wide receiver position. Mike Evans has been playing on an injured ankle since Week 4 and hasn't been able to practice consistently, while Chris Godwin just returned from a hamstring injury, and deep threat Scotty Miller has been limited by a groin/hip injury.

Brady has been pushing for the Bucs to sign Brown since the summer. Brady took Brown under his wing during his brief tenure in New England -- on and off the field.

The two had immediate on-field chemistry -- Brown had 4 catches for 54 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins -- in their first game together. As it turned out, it was their only game together, as Brown was released later in the week.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians worked with Brown while he was the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh and has previously been critical of Brown. Arians told Schefter on his podcast in 2019 that Brown was "too much of a diva," and said as recently as March that Brown wasn't a fit on the Bucs.

Information from ESPN's Jenna Laine and Mike Reiss was used in this report.