The Buffalo Bills have placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Of the four, only tight end Dawson Knox has tested positive, the team said. The other three players on the list are tight ends Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney and Nate Becker, all of whom have been deemed as having had close contact with Knox.

Sweeney is already on the PUP list, while Becker is on the team's practice squad.

Tight end Tyler Kroft was spared from outbreak that hit his unit Friday as his wife, Alexa, was in labor for more than 24 hours and delivered baby Grace around 5:00 a.m. on Friday. Kroft was at practice Friday, but missed the meetings where the virus spread, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In their statement, the Bills said Sunday's road game against the New York Jets remains as scheduled with the team planning to travel later Saturday.