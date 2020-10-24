Daniel Jones appears to have a clear touchdown until he trips at the 11-yard line. (0:32)

The New York Giants say they are aware of a video that shows starting quarterback Daniel Jones and injured running back Saquon Barkley maskless and not practicing social distancing while out at a bar.

"We are looking into the nature and context of what is on the video," the team said in a statement.

The video was posted on Instagram, but has since been taken down.

Jones and Barkley could face discipline from the Giants, the NFL or both for their actions.

The two Giants had dinner with some teammates and friends in a private room at a restaurant in the city on Friday night, a source told ESPN's Jordan Raanan. They were invited to have a drink at a bar afterwards that is closed to the public. A video of Jones sharing a drink with a woman was taken at the Manhattan bar, the source said.

Earlier this season, the NFL fined 10 Las Vegas Raiders players, including tight end Darren Waller and quarterback Derek Carr, for breaking coronavirus protocols at a public charity event hosted by Waller's foundation.

The Giants lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night and do not play again until Nov. 2 on Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.