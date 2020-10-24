HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday activated four starting offensive linemen who had close contact with right tackle Trent Brown earlier this week.

Left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Denzelle Good, center Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson came off the COVID-19 list but still must test negative for the virus on Sunday morning in order to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

None of the four players have tested positive since going on the COVID-19 list this week as "high-risk" close contacts to Brown, who tested positive on Wednesday morning.

The four players were with Brown at practice on Monday. According to league protocol, as high-risk contacts they had to test negative for five consecutive days, plus the last day of contact.

Safety Johnathan Abram had contact with Brown on Tuesday, so there is not enough time for him to finish the protocol and play against Tampa Bay.

Brown was not wearing his tracking device, as mandated by NFL protocol, on Monday, so practice film had to be scoured to see which players Brown had been close to that day.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Friday that Brown, who remains on the COVID-19 list, was feeling better.

With Miller, Good, Hudson and Jackson in self-isolation and joining the Raiders virtually this week to prepare, Las Vegas practiced with an offensive line of Brandon Parker, John Simpson, Andre James, Patrick Omameh and Sam Young. Left guard Richie Incognito remains on injured reserve.