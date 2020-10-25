Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, who was limited in practice time this week with a hamstring injury, will play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jones returned to the lineup last Sunday and had eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons' 40-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

After sitting out the Falcons' Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, he played just 15 snaps in Week 4 and did not play in Week 5 with the same hamstring injury.

Jones sat out practice Wednesday before being a limited participant Thursday and Friday.

He has 23 catches for 350 yards and two touchdowns this season.