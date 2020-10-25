Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Seattle Seahawks because of an ankle injury, is expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Hopkins was held out of practice this week because of the injury, which has plagued him much of the season. Despite regularly appearing on the injury report, Hopkins hasn't missed a game and leads the NFL with 47 receptions for a league-leading 601 yards and two touchdowns.

Hopkins had two receptions for 73 yards in Monday night's win over Dallas. He has missed just two games because of injury in his eight-year career.