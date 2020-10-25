A potential Pro Bowl and Super Bowl this season for new Baltimore Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue would help the Jacksonville Jaguars' draft pick collection while hurting the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota acquired Ngakoue from the Jaguars this past summer for a second-round draft pick and a conditional fifth-round pick. The fifth-round pick becomes a fourth-rounder if Ngakoue goes to the Pro Bowl this season, and it turns into a third-round pick if he goes to the Pro Bowl and the Vikings win the Super Bowl.

Those same conditions still apply to Ngakoue as a Raven, according to the language in the trade between the Jaguars and Vikings. The language in the trade agreement is not team-specific, a source told ESPN.

The Vikings traded Ngakoue to the Ravens for a 2021 third-round pick and a 2022 conditional fifth-round pick on Oct. 22, ending his brief stint in Minnesota. It marked the second time in less than two months that Ngakoue was traded, after Minnesota acquired the former Pro Bowler from Jacksonville on Aug. 30.

Ngakoue had five sacks, two forced fumbles, seven quarterback hits and 12 tackles (five for losses) in six games this season for Minnesota, but the Vikings have stumbled to a 1-5 start, their worst under coach Mike Zimmer.

Ngakoue joined a team enjoying much more success in the Ravens (5-1) and will make his debut with his new squad in Sunday's showdown with the AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0).