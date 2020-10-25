While most NFL players have recovered quickly from COVID-19, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead has not.

Armstead, who some within the Jacksonville organization thought would replace Leonard Fournette as the starting running back, is not expected to play again this season because of symptoms that he has suffered while battling COVID-19, league sources told ESPN.

Armstead has been hospitalized twice and has suffered from a variety of complications connected to the virus, including significant respiratory issues, and has been hit harder than some expected.

Jacksonville placed Armstead on the reserve/COVID-19 list twice this season -- the second time coming during the first week in September, when head coach Doug Marrone said he couldn't "put an exact timetable" on Armstead's recovery but noted that "he'll be out a while."

Armstead, 23, is expected to return next season at full strength, according to sources. Armstead was projected to be a significant contributor to the Jaguars at the time he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. His absence has allowed rookie undrafted free agent James Robinson to emerge as the Jaguars' starting running back.