The Tennessee Titans have been fined $350,000 by the NFL for COVID-19 protocol violations, the league announced Sunday.

The NFL informed the Titans last week that their review had concluded and that the organization would face a potential fine, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Individuals would not be disciplined, and there was no discussion of forfeiture of draft picks, according to Schefter.

The team was fully cooperative, as the league inspected the facility and found it be in compliance.

There were incidences of people not wearing masks, but there was insufficient communication regarding player workouts outside the facility.

Tennessee had 24 players and team personnel members test positive for the coronavirus from Sept. 24 to Oct. 11. That led to the postponement of the Titans' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4, a game that will be played Sunday as part of Week 7.