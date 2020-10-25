Wide receiver Antonio Brown can make up to $2.5 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Brown's deal, which is he expected to sign Monday, includes $1 million in base salary and roster bonuses, the source said. He can earn $750,000 if the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl and has three $250,000 incentives for receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Sources told Schefter on Friday that Brown had reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Buccaneers. He still has to pass COVID-19 protocols before he can join the team but is likely to make his Buccaneers debut in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 8 -- after he completes an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

The deal reunites Brown with quarterback Tom Brady and could help a team that has been banged up at the wide receiver position. Mike Evans has been playing on an injured ankle since Week 4 and hasn't been able to practice consistently, Chris Godwin just returned from a hamstring injury, and deep threat Scotty Miller has been limited by a groin/hip injury.

Brady had been pushing for the Buccaneers to sign Brown since the summer. Brady took Brown under his wing during the wide receiver's brief tenure in New England last season -- on and off the field.