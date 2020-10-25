        <
          NFL Week 7 arrivals: Best entrances, outfits, cleats and more

          Why the Dolphins starting Tua is the right move (1:02)

          Rex Ryan defends the Dolphins' decision to start Tua Tagovailoa over Ryan Fitzpatrick, crediting his accuracy as a college quarterback. (1:02)

          11:50 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season has arrived, including a clash of two unbeaten teams as the Titans host the Steelers, and two not quite unbeaten teams looking to bolster their record in the NFC East, as the Cowboys visit the Washington Football Team.

          While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint.

          For more on the matchups today, look no further: Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each contest and final score picks.

          Best pregame cleats

          Though "Jason Takes Manhattan" wasn't our favorite in the Friday the 13th series -- and the Bills won't technically be playing the Jets in Manhattan, or even in New York state on Sunday -- Stefon Diggs' pregame cleats are in the running for best of the season:

          Best pregame family talk

          Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan will hope to shut down former teammate Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers Sunday, but he had time for a quick FaceTime with his fam before the contest:

          Spookiest early Halloween look

          Is that really Titans linebacker Will Compton behind that mask?

          Best WWE homage

          Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb is channeling John Cena energy today, and we'll give him extra credit for the solid mullet:

          Best tracksuit

          We'll give the nod to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week, and bonus points for the matching mask:

          Best of the rest