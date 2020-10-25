Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season has arrived, including a clash of two unbeaten teams as the Titans host the Steelers, and two not quite unbeaten teams looking to bolster their record in the NFC East, as the Cowboys visit the Washington Football Team.
While the action on the field will surely be captivating, we're here to highlight the best of what the players have to offer from a sartorial standpoint.
For more on the matchups today, look no further: Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the keys to every game, a bold prediction for each contest and final score picks. Check out ESPN's NFL Week 6 game guide.
More: Sunday's fantasy football inactives: Who's in and who's out?
Best pregame cleats
Though "Jason Takes Manhattan" wasn't our favorite in the Friday the 13th series -- and the Bills won't technically be playing the Jets in Manhattan, or even in New York state on Sunday -- Stefon Diggs' pregame cleats are in the running for best of the season:
The details on Stefon Diggs' Friday The 13th cleats are crazy 👻 @stefondiggs @BuffaloBills— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 25, 2020
(via @MACHE275) pic.twitter.com/sW32MfqIa1
Best pregame family talk
Saints defensive lineman Cam Jordan will hope to shut down former teammate Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers Sunday, but he had time for a quick FaceTime with his fam before the contest:
Cam FaceTiming the fam on the way to the locker room! ⚜️#Saints pic.twitter.com/YVKwaDtS5v— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 25, 2020
Spookiest early Halloween look
Is that really Titans linebacker Will Compton behind that mask?
🎃 @_willcompton pic.twitter.com/ZHkWuQve3t— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 25, 2020
Best WWE homage
Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb is channeling John Cena energy today, and we'll give him extra credit for the solid mullet:
AND HIS NAME IS @COLEHOLCOMB_— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 25, 2020
5️⃣5️⃣ is here to adjust some attitudes 😤 pic.twitter.com/l5hGFZQuxO
Best tracksuit
We'll give the nod to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week, and bonus points for the matching mask:
📍 Houston, Texas @AaronRodgers12 arrives for #GBvsHOU.@Bose | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/qWoKeaaqPL— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 25, 2020
Best of the rest
Arriving in style 🔥#HereWeGo | @VinnyVidiVici98 pic.twitter.com/OVWOwi9xc6— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 25, 2020
Rookies clocking in! ⏰ pic.twitter.com/K2Qmrxqhfv— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 25, 2020
On the way.#DALvsWAS | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/o0qy9KOO8D— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 25, 2020
Locked in.#CLEvsCIN pic.twitter.com/KlBcwS4sPF— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 25, 2020
Gameday 🔥 #PITvsTEN pic.twitter.com/wdo1xyHg9D— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 25, 2020
Gameday fitted.#BUFvsNYJ | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/xldZ085BTY— New York Jets (@nyjets) October 25, 2020
📍 𝘛𝘦𝘥𝘥𝘺 𝘉 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘥 pic.twitter.com/DiquRIlQRk— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 25, 2020
All business.#BUFvsNYJ | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/w7gbNZ4QLn— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 25, 2020