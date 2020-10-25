Bucs' Tom Brady drops a dime to Scotty Miller for his third TD of first half

With 25 seconds remaining in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady fired a missile to wide receiver Scotty Miller, who raced 33 yards into the corner of the end zone for a touchdown to extend the Bucs' lead to 21-10 at the half.

Miller, who was working against cornerback Nevin Lawson, reached 19.9 mph on the play, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Brady also connected with tight end Rob Gronkowski on a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and he scored on a QB sneak in the first.