The Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions both made the late Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. an honorary captain for their game Sunday, part of the Falcons' Rise Up and Vote Initiative to shed a light on the importance of voting.

King's daughter, Reverend Bernice King, will be part of Atlanta's pre-game festivities, pulling the club's Train Horn.

Prior to Sunday's game, at least some Lions players wore T-Shirts with a quote from Martin Luther King Jr. that had the logos of both teams under it.

"Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter," the quote on the shirts read.

King is the latest in a line of honorary captains selected by the Falcons for home games, including the late Congressman John Lewis, Reverend C.T. Vivian and Joseph E. Lowery. Earlier this week, Matthew Stafford and Duron Harmon from the Lions along with Matt Ryan and Ricardo Allen from the Falcons combined to do a panel discussion about social justice reform and voting.

The Lions -- in particular Harmon, Stafford and defensive end Trey Flowers -- have participated in multiple town halls and panel discussions on voter registration and the importance of voting dating back to this summer.