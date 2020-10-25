DJ Moore scores two TDs, including 74-yarder from Teddy Bridgewater

DJ Moore may have exploded past Robby Anderson to reclaim his spot as the No. 1 receiver for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday with two big first-half touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints.

The first was a 74-yard catch from quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in which the former Maryland star was 10 yards clear of any defender as the Saints had a major breakdown in protection.

Connected like the WiFi‼️ pic.twitter.com/F6qma6s3L9 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 25, 2020

The second was a 7-yard shovel pass on an end around in which Moore ran through several New Orleans defenders for the touchdown that gave the Panthers a 17-14 lead. The Saints have now allowed 17 TD passes in six games this year, and they've allowed 11 pass plays of 29-plus yards.

mY fAnTaSy TeAm NeEdS... pic.twitter.com/YnDufGnFyC — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 25, 2020

Moore entered the season as Carolina's No. 1 receiver, but quickly was passed by Anderson, who entered this game tied for fourth in the NFL in catches with 40 and second in receiving yards with 566. Moore had 27 catches coming in today.

In the first half against New Orleans, Moore has two catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns. Anderson had three catches for 34 yards.