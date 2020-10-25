LANDOVER, Md. -- Washington safety Landon Collins suffered an ankle injury and was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Collins was hurt on a third-and-5 play in which he was up near the line of scrimmage. After engaging with a blocker, Collins appeared to go down without any contact.

Collins limped slowly to the sideline, and after being checked out in the medical tent, he was carted to the locker room with his head lowered as he exited. Before he left, numerous teammates walked over and talked to him.

Collins, who had signed a six-year, $84 million contract in the 2019 offseason, was having his most productive game of the season. His strip sack/fumble of Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton resulted in a safety for Washington in the first quarter.

Collins and the team's other safeties had been criticized for their coverage and the strong safety also had missed several tackles this season. Rookie Kam Curl replaced Collins.