The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't have started off any better against the Tennessee Titans.

And they couldn't have finished any worse.

But even so, a missed 45-yard field goal attempt by Stephen Gostkowski with 19 seconds left preserved the Steelers' undefeated record, and Pittsburgh held on for a 27-24 win in Nashville on Sunday despite a fourth-quarter collapse. With the win, the Steelers are 6-0 for the first time since 1978.

The Steelers couldn't replicate the recipe that worked in the first half, grinding out long drives to keep monster running back Derrick Henry on the sideline and swallowing him up with tackles behind the line of scrimmage whenever he got on the field.

After winning the coin toss, the Steelers elected to receive the ball and went on a 9-minute, 18-second drive that ended with a Diontae Johnson touchdown, marking their first opening-drive TD since Week 15 of the 2018 season against the Patriots.

The defense complemented the score with a three-and-out to hand the ball right back to the offense for another long scoring drive, putting the Steelers up 14-0.

Including the playoffs, Ben Roethlisberger is 98-1-1 in his career in games in which the Steelers have a 14-point lead, the only loss coming in Week 13 of 2018 vs. the Chargers and the tie in Week 1 of that same season at the Browns.

The Steelers capitalized on the Titans' below-average third-down defense, converting 8 of 9 attempts for their highest third-down conversion percentage in a half over the past 20 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information. And they also kept Henry from doing much of anything in the first half, hitting him at or behind the line of scrimmage on four of his eight first-half rushes. Henry had only three such rushes all of last week against the Texans, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt was crucial in stopping Henry, coming up with two tackles of the big back at the line of scrimmage. He also added a sack of Ryan Tannehill.

The Steelers scored on each of their first four possessions to build a dominating 24-7 lead at halftime, and after the break, they added a field goal to make it 27-7.

But the Titans (5-1) ripped off 17 unanswered points as Henry and Tannehill got things going. Tannehill hit A.J. Brown for a 73-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter, and after Gostkowski hit a 51-yard field goal to close it to 10, Henry scored on a 1-yard rush to wrap up a 12-play, 70-yard drive early in the fourth quarter.

On the other side of the ball, the Titans kept the Steelers from going on the same lengthy drives that ate up clock in the first half.

Roethlisberger (32-of-49, 268 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs) entered Sunday's game with just one interception in five games, but he tripled that total Sunday. Safety Dane Cruikshank intercepted Roethlisberger in the end zone on the final play before halftime, and Jeffrey Simmons tipped a Roethlisberger pass at the line of scrimmage that Jayon Brown came down with. But the most costly came as the Steelers were driving with a three-point lead with 2:35 left and Amani Hooker snagged another Roethlisberger pass in the end zone to end a 16-play drive.

But the missed field goal by Gostkowski denied the Titans the chance to make the Steelers pay for their mistakes.