Chiefs scoring on offense, defense and special teams in the snow

The Kansas City Chiefs are scoring in all sorts of ways in the snow Sunday in Denver.

In the first half, they have an offensive, defensive and special-teams touchdown. They haven't scored a touchdown from all three units in a single half since Week 3 of 2003 at the Houston Texans.

It's the first time this season that a team has a TD on offense, defense and special teams in one game. The last team to do it was the New England Patriots in Week 6 last year.

Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen had an interception on Sunday for the second straight week and this time he scored a touchdown by returning it down the sideline 50 yards in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos.

Quarterback Drew Lock was under pressure from Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens and had to unload the ball. Sorensen jumped the route and was untouched to the end zone. It was Sorensen's third career pick-six.

It was the Chiefs' second pick-six in their past four games. They had two pick-sixes in their previous 28 games before that, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The Chiefs opened the scoring with an 11-yard TD run from running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

They got their third touchdown of the game -- which put them up 24-9 -- when kick returner Byron Pringle went 102 yards for a score with 5 minutes, 35 seconds remaining in the second quarter.