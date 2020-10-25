J.J. Watt voices his frustration with the Houston Texans' performances this season after the team fell to 1-6 Sunday. (0:38)

HOUSTON -- Throughout Deshaun Watson's career -- in high school, college at Clemson and with the Houston Texans -- he has never been through a losing season when healthy.

Yes, the Texans were 4-12 in 2017, but Watson was responsible for three of those wins before he tore an ACL after seven games in his rookie season.

So this -- Houston's 1-6 start after a 35-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the firing of head coach Bill O'Brien when the team was 0-4 -- is all new for the Texans' quarterback.

"S--- sucks, honestly," Watson said Sunday. "I mean, this is new to me, so I'm going through it just like everyone else. This is my first time experiencing something like this, so I'm just learning on the fly, trying to stay positive, continuing to lead the guys, continuing to come to work each and every day and try to improve and just trying to find ways to win."

Defensive end J.J. Watt has been through something similar once: the 2-14 season in 2013 that got head coach Gary Kubiak fired. But even his normally lengthy answers in his postgame press conference were short and to the point.

"We're 1-6," Watt said. "You are what your record says you are."

"How do you feel?" he was asked.

"Frustrated," Watt said. "I'm angry. I mean, it sucks. I don't know what else I'm supposed to feel."

The Texans were a playoff team last season, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round. Since then, Houston traded All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for running back David Johnson, fired O'Brien and is facing an offseason in which -- unless it trades for more draft capital -- it will not have a first- or second-round pick to help replenish a roster void of young talent, aside from Watson.

Watson and the Texans' offense got off to a slow start Sunday, but in the past three weeks, he has thrown for 1,003 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions. The defense has struggled all season, forcing just four takeaways and entering Week 7 allowing an average of 177.5 rushing yards per game, the worst in the NFL.

The Texans showed some potential in their Week 6 overtime loss to the then-undefeated Tennessee Titans, but interim head coach Romeo Crennel said Sunday there's not much the team can take from this loss.

"Anytime you lose, the morale is not what you want it to be," Crennel said. "But after last week's loss, I think you could take a lot from that game, that we played a tough game and went into overtime and lost it by a hair. This game was a different game. And we didn't lose this one by a hair. It was just too much. We didn't do enough early in the game. Didn't play well enough in the game to keep it close."