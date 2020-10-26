Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went back to New England to play the Patriots on Sunday for the first time since the 2017 trade that sent him to the San Francisco 49ers. Suffice to say, his return was a success.

Fueled by a dominant running game, an opportunistic passing attack and a punishing defense, Garoppolo and the Niners rolled over the Patriots 33-6 to improve to 4-3 overall and 3-0 on the road this season. The victory was the most convincing against a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team in Foxborough since he took over as head coach in 2000.

Under Belichick, the Patriots' previous biggest home loss was a 25-point defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the 2008 season. They had lost only three games by 20 or more points at home in Belichick's tenure before Sunday.

On Thursday, Garoppolo acknowledged it would be an "exciting week" and that he "can't wait" as he prepared to play his former team for the first time. Apparently, that excitement permeated the team as the Niners jumped on the Patriots early and never looked back.

With running back Jeff Wilson Jr. back from a calf injury and on his way to a career day on the ground, Garoppolo took advantage by spreading the ball around and capitalizing on play-action opportunities.

Garoppolo went 20-of-25 for 278 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions (one of which came on a Hail Mary to end the first half) for a passer rating of 79.7. In the first half, he went 10-of-11 for 114 yards on play-action passes.

That was just one of the many dominating stats the Niners posted as they jumped out to a 23-3 halftime lead. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, San Francisco limited the Patriots to 7:30 in time of possession, their lowest in a first half under Belichick, and their 16 offensive plays were their lowest in any half under Belichick and fewest in any half since 1997 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For the game, San Francisco's defense limited the Patriots to 241 total yards and 17 first downs and came up with four interceptions, including two for nickel cornerback Jamar Taylor.

With the defense punishing the Patriots, the Niners' running game was busy putting together its best performance of the season behind surprise starter Wilson. Back from a calf injury that kept him on the sideline last week, Wilson rushed 17 times for 112 yards with three touchdowns before departing with what coach Kyle Shanahan said looked like a high ankle injury.

Wilson is the first player to score three rushing touchdowns against the Patriots since Houston's Ben Tate in 2013.

Rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk also had his first career 100-yard game, finishing with six catches for 115 yards. Fellow wideout Deebo Samuel had five catches for 65 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury.