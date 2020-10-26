GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker made Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson pay for floating a pass intended for running back Chris Carson -- but Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf saved the day.

Baker snagged the pass out of midair while in midjump at the Arizona 2-yard line and took off along the sideline with Wilson in pursuit. But also pursuing Baker the entire time was Metcalf, who passed Wilson in a dead sprint at the Seattle 40 after being 10.89 yards away from Baker at the time of the pick. Metcalf was able to bring down Baker at the 8-yard-line, preventing a touchdown in more ways than one.

It was Baker's second interception in two games -- and the second of his career.

Baker was fast in his sprint toward the goal line, topping out at 21.27 mph, but Metcalf was faster, hitting a top speed of 22.64 mph -- the second-fastest in pursuit in the NFL this season, according to NFL NextGenStats. Metcalf was at the Seattle 47 when he hit his top speed -- while Baker was at 20.5 mph -- and was still 3.76 yards behind Baker.

Metcalf covered 108.76 yards to make the tackle.

Max speeds on the interception, per @NextGenStats:



Budda Baker 21.27 MPH

DK Metcalf 22.64 MPH — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 26, 2020

D.K. Metcalf reached 22.64 MPH and traveled 114.8 yards to chase down Budda Baker on his 90-yard interception return (Baker's top speed: 21.27 MPH).



This was the 2nd-fastest speed reached on a tackle this season.#SEAvsARI | #Seahawks | #RedSea pic.twitter.com/nyX0Y16LQz — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 26, 2020

The Cardinals couldn't get in the end zone despite starting their next possession at the Seattle 8. They got down to the 2 but got pushed back to the 3, and then coach Kliff Kingsbury called for a fourth-down play instead of taking the field goal. The play was blown up by the Seahawks and quarterback Kyler Murray had to throw it away.