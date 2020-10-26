Isaiah Simmons intercepts Russell Wilson in overtime, setting up the 48-yard game-winning field goal from Zane Gonzalez as the Cardinals take down the Seahawks 37-34. (0:36)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Of all the players to lead the Arizona Cardinals to an overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks, it was one of the most unlikely.

Rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson with 1 minute, 4 seconds left in overtime on his fourth snap of the game. Simmons didn't play in the first half.

That led to Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez redeeming himself after missing the potential winning field goal earlier in overtime, making a 48-yard kick with 20 seconds left in the extra period to give Arizona a 37-34 win while handing the Seahawks their first loss of the season.

Arizona improved to 5-2, holding on to second place in the NFC West with the 4-2 Los Angeles Rams playing Monday night. Seattle leads the division at 5-1.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury nearly cost the Cardinals the game earlier in overtime when he iced Gonzalez with 2:47 left on second-and-15. Gonzalez made the initial kick but it didn't count, then he missed the next one.

Then came Simmons' pick.

It was just another typical Cardinals-Seahawks game -- full of drama, twists and turns.

Both teams combined for 1,091 yards -- 572 by Seattle and 519 by Arizona.

Kyler Murray threw for 360 yards, three touchdowns and an interception on 34-for-48 passing. He also had 67 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries.

DeAndre Hopkins had 10 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Running back Chase Edmonds, who had two of the biggest plays in overtime, caught all seven of his targets for 87 yards. Larry Fitzgerald had 62 yards while catching all eight of his targets.

The game was moved to Sunday night amid concerns the Buccaneers-Raiders game might have to be postponed because of a positive coronavirus test on the Raiders and additional players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as a result of contact tracing.