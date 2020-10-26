Phillip Lindsay takes a helmet-to-helmet hit from Daniel Sorensen and is immediately taken out of the game against the Chiefs. (0:16)

Broncos starting nose tackle Mike Purcell will miss the rest of the 2020 season because of a foot injury he suffered Sunday in Denver's 43-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Vic Fangio announced Monday.

Fangio told reporters he believes Purcell has a Lisfranc injury.

Purcell is a key part of the Broncos' personnel groupings in run defense and has 15 tackles and a sack in six games this season. He becomes the third starter in the defense's front seven lost for the season with injuries, joining Von Miller and Jurrell Casey.

Purcell signed a three-year contract extension with the Broncos earlier this month.

Purcell's injury was one of several suffered by key players in Sunday's loss. Running back Phillip Lindsay is in the concussion protocol and wide receiver Tim Patrick, who leads the team in receptions (23) and receiving yards (354), is day-to-day with a hamstring injury.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.