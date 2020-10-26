TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals will likely be without leading rusher Kenyan Drake for the next few weeks.

Drake is expected to miss "a few weeks" with a slight tear in a ligament in his ankle, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Cardinals are treating the injury like a high-ankle sprain, the source said.

Without Drake, the Cardinals will rely on Chase Edmonds to be their primary ball carrier. He had 58 yards on five carries and 87 yards on seven catches in Sunday night's 37-34 overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Beyond Edmonds, the Cardinals will go with a group effort between running backs Eno Benjamin, D.J. Foster and Jonathan Ward.

Drake suffered the injury with 4:12 left in the game and did not return. He was carted to the locker room with a towel over his head. He had 34 yards on 14 carries, and 1 catch for 7 yards.

Drake, who is playing this season on a transition tender worth $8.483 million, leads the Cardinals with 512 rushing yards and has scored four rushing touchdowns this season.