FRISCO, Texas -- When the Dallas Cowboys practice Wednesday, defensive coordinator Mike Nolan might be on the injury report. The reason? Tabasco.

Nolan had to step away from his weekly conference call with reporters on Monday because he got some hot sauce in his eye in the middle of answering a question about the effectiveness of pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence.

"He's been active every week as far as, I think, disrupting the quarterback. He's escaped several times to do that," Nolan said. "Obviously, the frustration for him as well is -- look, it's when he misses them. Whoop, excuse me. I've got something in my eye. Just had some Tabasco on my finger, and it went in my eye. That wasn't good. Ugh. Terrible, geez. I'm sorry."

It has been that kind of season for Nolan.

The Cowboys are on pace to allow 555 points this season. They have given up 243 points, which is more than they have given up in 11 seasons in franchise history, not counting the strike season in 1982, and equal to what they allowed in 1992.

Nolan was able to clean out his eye and return to the news conference.

"My eye feels a lot better," he said, "but it was burning."