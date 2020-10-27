Chris Godwin goes across the field and takes a leap to make a difficult touchdown catch from four yards out to extend the Buccaneers' lead to 31-20. (0:34)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a broken index finger Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders and is undergoing surgery Tuesday, sources confirmed to ESPN.

He will not play in the Monday Night Football game at the New York Giants.

The news was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

Godwin fractured his left index finger making a fourth-quarter touchdown catch on a 4-yard strike from Tom Brady, leading to a 31-20 Bucs lead.

Godwin, who finished with 1,333 receiving yards last season -- third-most in the NFL despite missing the last two games of the season -- has had horrible luck with injuries this year. He missed Week 2 with a concussion and Weeks 4-5 with a hamstring injury.

A source close to the situation said Godwin could return for the Bucs' Week 9 game against their divisional rival, the New Orleans Saints.

The Bucs are still dealing with injuries to their receiving corps, which is why the team signed Antonio Brown. Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans has been limited by an ankle injury since Week 4. Scotty Miller has been dealing with a hip and groin injury, but he produced his first career 100-yard receiving game on Sunday.