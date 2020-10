Washington safety Landon Collins will have surgery next Monday on his Achilles, he told NFL reporter Josina Anderson

Collins was injured in Sunday's 25-3 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Collins, who had signed a six-year, $84-million contract in the 2019 offseason, was having his most productive game of the season. His strip/sack fumble of Dallas quarterback Andy Dalton resulted in a safety for Washington in the first quarter.