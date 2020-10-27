Jamison Hensley breaks down why the Ravens are considering adding Dez Bryant and what the WR can bring to the team. (0:36)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Dez Bryant is heading back to the NFL.

The Baltimore Ravens are finalizing a deal to add the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver to their practice squad, a source confirmed to ESPN. Bryant has been out of the league for two years.

NFL Network first reported Tuesday that the Ravens signed Bryant to their practice squad.

Bryant appeared to acknowledge the deal in a tweet Tuesday: "My emotions running high right now... I'm thankful...I can't stop crying"

The biggest question is when Bryant will suit up for the Ravens. Baltimore's wide receivers rank last in the NFL in receptions (58) and receiving yards (737).

Bryant, 31, could become a physical possession-type receiver for reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and can complement the speed of Marquise Brown.

The addition of Bryant might lead to a high-profile reunion on Dec. 3, when the Ravens play host to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Bryant starred for the Cowboys for eight seasons, totaling 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and a franchise-record 73 touchdown catches.

"Obviously, that's kind of like an 'OG'-type guy," Ravens tight end Mark Andrews said when asked about Bryant on Monday. "He's been around the league for a long, long time. He actually followed me on Twitter a year or two ago, so I'm excited to meet him, and I'm excited to [be] around him hopefully, and just learn."

This marked Bryant's second workout with Baltimore in two months. When Bryant left in August without a contract, he was told to improve his conditioning, a source said.

The Ravens are off to a fast start at 5-1, but their passing game ranks 31st in the NFL. It looks as if Jackson would benefit from another target on the outside because Brown is the only Baltimore wide receiver with more than 11 catches this season.

Bryant is attempting to become the second Pro Bowl wide receiver to miss two full seasons and then return to the NFL since the 1970 merger, according to Elias Sports Bureau research. Josh Gordon was the first.

Bryant hasn't played in a game since December 2017.

In November 2018, Bryant signed a one-year, $1.25 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. But he tore an Achilles tendon during his first practice with the Saints and has been out of the NFL since.

Bryant's 531 career receptions would be the most by any wide receiver before missing two full seasons and then returning to the NFL, according to Elias' data.