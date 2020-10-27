CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers on Tuesday designated Christian McCaffrey to return from injured reserve, beginning a 21-day window for the running back to do so.

McCaffrey was wearing a helmet and black jersey a day after wearing a red jersey that meant he was a nonparticipant.

Rhule said McCaffrey, who did not participate in Monday's light workout, would have to go through a full practice on Tuesday or Wednesday for the team to consider activating him off injured reserve for Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons.

He said that would be left up to team doctors.

"If you know Christian, he wants to play,'' Rhule said.

McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain during a Week 2 loss at Tampa Bay and was placed on injured reserve a few days later with a prognosis of four to six weeks to recover.

He was eligible to come off injured reserve after missing three games but has missed five. The Panthers won three straight after losing the NFL's highest-paid back at $16 million a year, but they have dropped the past two and fallen to 3-4.

Rhule consistently has said he wouldn't rush back McCaffrey and has been cautionary about the eighth pick of the 2017 draft returning on a short week.

He remained cautionary Monday.

McCaffrey last season became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. He had 156 yards rushing and four touchdowns to go with seven catches for 57 yards this season before being sidelined in the fourth quarter against Tampa Bay.

Mike Davis averaged 101.5 yards from scrimmage in the first four games without McCaffrey. He was limited to 12 yards rushing on seven carries and five catches for 24 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss at New Orleans.

The Panthers were held to a season-low 37 yards rushing by the Saints.