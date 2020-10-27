After Chicago's offense fails to score a touchdown in a loss to the Rams, Louis Riddick says the Bears lack the offensive firepower to be legitimate contenders. (1:36)

LAKE FOREST, lll. -- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy does not intend to relinquish playcalling duties or revert back to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the wake of Monday night's disastrous 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Through seven games, and a 5-2 record, the Chicago offense ranks 27th in points per game (19.7), 30th in yards per play (4.8), 30th in yards per run (3.8), 29th in yards per pass (5.6), 30th on third-down conversions (35.1%) and 29th in red zone efficiency (47.6%).

"I look at all [the possibility of someone else calling plays]," Nagy said Tuesday. "The very first thing I look at is that. I talk to our coaches and we talk through that whole process. I'm really honestly not opposed to, there's no opposition from me if we feel like that that's what the issue is. And so we look at that. Right now, where we're at, that's not where we think it's at."

Nagy benched Trubisky in Week 3 in favor of Nick Foles, who went 28-of-40 for 261 yards and two interceptions against the Rams. Foles has thrown for 1,139 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions in five appearances (four starts).

Foles is the 27th-ranked NFL passer in terms of QBR (46.2).

At the time of the quarterback change, Trubisky had passed for 560 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. The No. 2 pick in 2017, Trubisky guided Chicago to the postseason in 2018 but regressed badly last year, which prompted the Bears to trade for Foles in the offseason.

Nagy dismissed the idea of reinserting Trubisky, who is more mobile than Foles, in light of Chicago's issues on its offensive line.

"Yeah, no," Nagy said. "I think you can look at that a bunch of different ways. When you say that in regards to a mobile quarterback, I'm not so sure that that's the answer with that, with what we're talking about, with the dropback of a quarterback and the offensive tackle situation. We have a lot of confidence, and I have a lot of confidence, in Nick right now.

"Again, this is a process for us to work though, and it's not just one person. It's really not. And I know from yesterday, decision-making-wise and where he's at, I thought he did a good job. I thought he made some good throws. He missed a couple as well, but again, it's a team sport, so there's some other reasons for that as well. Just keep rolling through that and working through it."

The Bears return home to face the New Orleans Saints (4-2) on Sunday.