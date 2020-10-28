The Cincinnati Bengals have told defensive end Carlos Dunlap to stay home rather than come to work Wednesday as the team sorts out his future, sources confirmed to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The Bengals have had trade talks centered on their disgruntled pass-rusher, and those are continuing, according to the sources.

NFL Network first reported the news.

Tensions involving Dunlap escalated Sunday during the Bengals' 37-34 loss to the visiting Cleveland Browns. After the Browns scored the winning touchdown with 11 seconds left, Dunlap got into an argument with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo regarding playcalling, a source familiar with the situation told ESPN's Ben Baby.

Television cameras captured Dunlap being restrained by Nick Eason, the Bengals' defensive line coach, before the ensuing kickoff. Dunlap also posted a property listing on his social media accounts after the game.

Dunlap, a former Pro Bowler, has spent all 11 seasons of his career with Cincinnati.

"We just handle that internally," coach Zac Taylor said Sunday, when asked about the situation. "We got a group of guys in the locker room who want so badly to do things the right way and get this to where we want to be."

Dunlap was not available to speak after Sunday's game.

The turmoil involving Dunlap went to a new level Oct. 8 when he told reporters he had been demoted from his starting role during a news conference. On Oct. 19, Dunlap went on Instagram Live to further voice his frustration. Then on Saturday, Dunlap posted a photo of the defensive end rotation that had him third and said "Zac/Lou they got an experiment, but I don't got time for this."

Dunlap and veteran defensive tackle Geno Atkins played only 12 defensive snaps during Sunday's loss to the Browns, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Dunlap, a second-round pick in the 2010 draft, is in the midst of a four-year deal worth $54 million that expires at the end of the 2021 season, according to ESPN's Roster Management System.

ESPN's Ben Baby contributed to this report.