HOUSTON -- The Texans have closed their facility after a player tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

It is the Texans' bye week, but the facility is closed for a deep cleaning and the team is performing contract tracing.

"Late last night, we received notice that a Texans player tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in a statement. "In accordance with NFL protocols, the player immediately self-isolated and our Infection Control Officer and other members of the Infection Response Team began working with the NFL to perform contact tracing. Our facility will be closed today to players for deep cleaning. We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled bye week operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority."

This is the first positive test for the Texans since the start of training camp. Houston hosted the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.