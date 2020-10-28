BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield called Odell Beckham Jr.'s season-ending knee injury "just awful" and said he expects different looks from opposing defenses moving forward with Cleveland minus its top wide receiver.

"Teams are going to play us differently," Mayfield said before Wednesday's practice. "I think it's about understanding the looks we're getting and going through our offense based on the looks and just efficiently working through that."

Beckham was injured on the Browns' second offensive snap Sunday while attempting to chase down a Cincinnati Bengals defender following a Mayfield interception. Mayfield bounced back from an 0-for-5 passing start in the first quarter to complete a franchise-record 21 straight completions while also throwing five touchdowns, including the game winner to rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones in the final seconds.

"We believe we have a great team, so that's why we're going to ask these guys to step in and multiple guys to try and fill that void," said Mayfield, referring to Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins and KhaDarel Hodge, who returned from injured reserve this week.

The 5-2 Browns still have Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry and the league's third-best rushing attack. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday it's possible that Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb could return from his knee injury by Nov. 15 against the Houston Texans after Cleveland's bye week. Chubb was injured in Week 3.

"We're still gonna lean on this running game. We're still going to lean on this play-action," Mayfield said. "Trust these guys to make the one-on-one plays when they're there. Without [Beckham], there might not be as many one-on-one opportunities, but that means we just have to be more efficient in the zone coverages, in things like that, to make those plays."