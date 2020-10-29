New York Giants guard Will Hernandez has tested positive for the coronavirus and is expected to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, according to ESPN and multiple reports.

The Giants announced Thursday that an unidentified player tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately placed in self-isolation. The team also says "the contact tracing process was initiated."

Individuals who were in close contact with the player have been identified and instructed to remain home Thursday, according to the Giants.

The players who have been told to stay away from the facility include multiple offensive linemen, according to ESPN and reports. NFL Network reported that the Giants had just four available offensive linemen who were not ordered to isolate Thursday.

The Giants also announced their facility would remain open Thursday and that the "rest of the team will follow their normal practice and meeting schedule."