A Los Angeles Chargers player has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Thursday.

The team did not specify who the player was, but did say that the player was notified immediately and has been put into self-quarantine. In addition, those deemed to be in close contact with the player have been told to stay home and will participate in meetings remotely.

The Chargers said their facility will remain open and the team will follow its normal practice schedule.

"As has been the case since day one of this pandemic, the health and safety of our players, staff and community continue to be our highest priority," the Chargers said in a statement.

The Chargers are scheduled to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday.