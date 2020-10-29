EAGAN, Minn. - The Minnesota Vikings will not have fans in attendance for their next home game on Nov. 8 vs. Detroit, according to a team spokesperson.

The Vikings are one of several NFL teams that have not allowed the public to attend games at a reduced capacity in 2020. After the Lions game, Minnesota has four remaining home contests against Dallas, Jacksonville, Carolina and Chicago.

The team will continue to monitor local and state requirements before determining whether they will be able to admit fans into U.S. Bank Stadium during their home stretch.

The Minnesota Department of Health guidelines currently limit indoor venue capacity to 250. Since their Week 3 game vs. Tennessee, the Vikings have allowed up to 250 family members of team personnel in attendance to test their game day protocols.

The team says it will continue to work with state and city officials in hopes of implementing their plan to safely host a limited number of fans later this season.