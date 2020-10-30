CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Atlanta Falcons defensive end Charles Harris was ejected in the third quarter Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers after a vicious hit that briefly sidelined quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater was scrambling on the third-and-7 play when he was tripped and went down for a 2-yard loss. Harris came in after Bridgewater was down and delivered a blow to the helmet.

Bridgewater went to the sideline tent to be checked for a possible concussion. He came out a few minutes later and began throwing on the sideline.

Bridgewater returned in the fourth quarter after clearing concussion protocol.

Former XFL star P.J. Walker took over at quarterback for three plays and the Panthers settled for a 39-yard field goal to pull within 19-17. The Falcons won 25-17.

Bridgewater was 10-for-15 passing for 112 yards and a touchdown before the play.