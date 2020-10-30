The New York Giants have no new positive coronavirus tests as of Friday morning, a source told ESPN.

The team announced Friday morning that all of those who were sent home Thursday for being in close contact with a COVID-19-positive person will be back with the team today.

Giants offensive lineman Will Hernandez was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, with a source telling ESPN that Hernandez had tested positive. A player is put on the reserve/COVID-19 list after a positive test or potential exposure to the virus.

In total, eight players and two coaches were not at the team's facility Thursday, including Andrew Thomas, Nick Gates and Cameron Fleming, who, along with Hernandez, start on the offensive line.

The two coaches were defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson and outside linebackers coach/senior assistant Bret Bielema.

Meetings Friday will be held remotely, and practice will be held at MetLife Stadium because of wet grounds at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center, the team said.