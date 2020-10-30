Louis Riddick questions whether Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense will be good enough to beat the dominant Steelers. (0:58)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens signed All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley to a five-year, $98.75 million extension on Friday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal includes $70.866 million in total guarantees and maxes out at $112.866 million, the source said. Stanley will make $47.116 million between Sept. 13 and March 31, 2021.

The Ravens announced that they had signed Stanley, 26, through the 2025 season but did not reveal financial terms.

At $19.75 million per season, Stanley becomes the NFL's second-highest-paid left tackle, trailing only the Houston Texans' Laremy Tunsil ($22 million).

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Stanley reached his first Pro Bowl last season and was named first-team All-Pro.

"Ronnie is the mainstay on our offensive line," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said. "He's a shutdown left tackle who excels on the field and in our community. This is just the beginning for Ronnie, and we could not be happier for him and his family."

Stanley becomes the latest young Pro Bowl player to get signed long term by Baltimore. On Oct. 1, the Ravens signed cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a five-year, $97.5 million extension.

Both players signed extensions with the Ravens without becoming the highest-paid player at their position.