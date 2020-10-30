The Denver Broncos have postponed practice Friday after an player tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the player is an offensive lineman.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio informed his team that it will conduct virtual meetings Friday. The Broncos are expected to practice Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

"We were informed early this morning that a Broncos player has tested positive for COVID-19," the Broncos said in a statement. "The player is at home in self-isolation along with two other players who were determined to be close contacts. Our organization, which has been operating under the league's intensive protocols, is in consultation with the NFL and taking guidance from medical experts.

"As a precaution, we have made the decision to postpone today's practice and conduct virtual meetings in preparation for Sunday's game against the Chargers. The team is scheduled to return to UCHealth Training Center for practice tomorrow."

Broncos offensive line coach Mike Munchak has been in the NFL's COVID-19 protocols this week and has not been in the team's complex or attended practice. On Thursday, Fangio would not say whether Munchak had tested positive for COVID-19 and did not offer a timetable for his return.

Denver running backs coach Curtis Modkins tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and did not travel to the Broncos' game against the New England Patriots on Oct. 18. Modkins has been back with the team this week.

A Minnesota Vikings linebacker also tested positive for COVID-19, a source said. The Vikings had coronavirus-related concerns after facing the Tennessee Titans amid the outbreak on that team but did not report a positive test at that time.

The Vikings are scheduled to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.