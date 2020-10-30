Already heavy underdogs, the New York Jets will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday without their top two wide receivers.

Breshad Perriman was ruled out Friday with a concussion and leading receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a setback with a nagging groin injury and was deemed unlikely to play. It's "not looking great" for him, according to coach Adam Gase.

Listed as 19½-point underdogs -- the largest spread of the season -- the Jets will line up with rookie Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith and Vyncint Smith as their top four wideouts. They have 59 career catches and three touchdowns between them.

"It's probably harder for Sam [Darnold] than anybody," Gase said of his quarterback. "It's just a different group out there. I look at it like it's a great opportunity for a lot of dudes."

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is not expected to play Sunday, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. This will be the third straight game Watkins has missed with the injury.

The Jets (0-7), the league's only winless team, went into training camp expecting Perriman, Crowder and Mims to be their three starters. They have yet to play a game together, largely because Mims -- a second-round pick from Baylor -- suffered a double-hamstring injury in training camp and didn't make his debut until last week.

Crowder and Perriman have missed three games apiece, one of the many reasons why the offense is last in scoring and total yards.

Crowder's injury is particularly concerning. It happened last week in practice and he was held out of the 18-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

"I spoke to him on Monday and Tuesday. He felt really good, like, 'I'm going to be good [for Sunday],'" Gase said. Crowder sat out Wednesday as a precaution and returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis. He looked sharp at times, Gase said, but the injury apparently flared up by the end of practice.

Crowder is one of the few bright spots in the Jets' dismal season, as he leads the team with 29 catches for 383 yards and two touchdowns.

Berrios will replace Crowder in the slot, with Smith and Mims on the outside. Mims made four receptions for 42 yards in his debut -- all in the first half -- fueling optimism.

"I know it's a great opportunity for Mims in his second game," Gase said.

Perriman's concussion in the final minute of last week's game on a helmet-to-helmet blow delivered by Bills safety Micah Hyde.

The Jets also ruled out free safety Bradley McDougald (shoulder). They might not have kicker Sam Ficken for the second straight game; he will test his injured groin Friday in practice. Sergio Castillo would be elevated from the practice squad if Ficken can't play.