Hall of Fame defensive back Herb Adderley, who played in four of the first six Super Bowls as a member of the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, died Friday at the age of 81.

Adderley's 60-yard interception return for a touchdown capped the Packers' 33-14 rout of the Raiders in Super Bowl II.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Herb Adderley," Hall of Fame CEO David Baker said in a statement. "He was a great player and an even greater man. Herb left an indelible mark on the Game and was respected tremendously by players and personnel across the league."

Adderley, a first-round pick of the Packers in 1961, played with Green Bay through the 1969 season before finishing his career with three seasons in Dallas. The five-time Pro Bowl selection was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in 1980.