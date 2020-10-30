Stephen A. Smith reacts to Odell Beckham Jr. being out for the season with a torn ACL and why this could affect him getting paid down the road. (1:34)

In his first comments since suffering a season-ending knee injury, Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. thanked his fans while admitting the setback was "really f---ing tough."

"I really don't have many words right now definitely not the right ones at least," Beckham posted Friday on his Instagram story.

"I couldn't tell u why this happened, this one doesn't make much sense, it's not for me to question, but I believe God truly has a plan and is using me for it. Ton of emotions flowing.. just taking some ME time, some time to heal. Thank u all for the Luv... be back soon"

Odell Beckham Jr., being helped off the field after tearing his ACL Sunday, said "this one doesn't make much sense." Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Beckham tore the ACL in his left knee on Baker Mayfield's first throw Sunday against Cincinnati. Mayfield's pass was underthrown and picked off. Beckham injured the knee trying to make the tackle.

The Browns placed Beckham on injured reserve this week, officially ending his season.