          Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. says ACL tear 'really tough,' promises to be back soon

          3:23 PM ET
          • Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          In his first comments since suffering a season-ending knee injury, Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. thanked his fans while admitting the setback was "really f---ing tough."

          "I really don't have many words right now definitely not the right ones at least," Beckham posted Friday on his Instagram story.

          "I couldn't tell u why this happened, this one doesn't make much sense, it's not for me to question, but I believe God truly has a plan and is using me for it. Ton of emotions flowing.. just taking some ME time, some time to heal. Thank u all for the Luv... be back soon"

          Beckham tore the ACL in his left knee on Baker Mayfield's first throw Sunday against Cincinnati. Mayfield's pass was underthrown and picked off. Beckham injured the knee trying to make the tackle.

          The Browns placed Beckham on injured reserve this week, officially ending his season.