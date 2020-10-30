Stephania Bell thinks there is a chance Allen Robinson will play against the Saints if he clears concussion protocol, but Bell does not expect Michael Thomas to play in Week 8 because of a hamstring injury. (2:35)

METAIRIE, La. -- Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway have officially been ruled out for Week 8 as the New Orleans Saints' receiving corps continues to get thinner.

Emmanuel Sanders remains on the reserve-COVID list, meaning New Orleans will be without three of its top four wide receivers Sunday at the Chicago Bears.

All three could be back as early as next weekend's critical showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

Thomas has been sidelined since Week 1 because of a high ankle sprain, a team disciplinary action and a hamstring injury that he suffered last week. He returned to practice on a limited basis both Thursday and Friday this week.

Callaway, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury during his breakout performance last weekend while Thomas and Sanders were out. The undrafted rookie caught eight passes for 75 yards in New Orleans' 27-24 win over the Carolina Panthers. Callaway also practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.

In their absence, the Saints should continue to rely heavily on running back Alvin Kamara, tight end Jared Cook and receivers Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harris in the passing game. They could also call up practice squad receivers Austin Carr, Juwan Johnson and/or Tommylee Lewis.

The Saints (4-2) have won three straight games despite their depleted WR corps, with Drew Brees and the passing offense finding a better rhythm by the week. They converted 12 of 14 third-down attempts and never punted in last week's win over Carolina.