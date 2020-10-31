Ryan Clark and Mina Kimes break down their picks as the Saints head to Soldier Field to face the Bears. (0:54)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Saturday.

Robinson was in protocol following a hit he took during the fourth quarter of Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson missed practice all week and was initially listed as doubtful.

The seven-year veteran leads Chicago with 44 receptions for 544 yards. Last year, he had a career-high 98 catches for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns.

Robinson's availability boosts the Bears' offense against the Saints, who will be without wide receivers Michael Thomas and Marquez Callaway, while Emmanuel Sanders remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list.