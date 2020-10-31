Ryan Clark and Mina Kimes expect the Eagles to take advantage of a depleted Cowboys offense for an NFC East win. (0:53)

Why the Eagles are in prime position to defeat the Cowboys (0:53)

The Dallas Cowboys have downgraded quarterback Andy Dalton to out for Sunday night's game in Philadelphia.

Dalton, who had been listed as doubtful, left last Sunday's game against Washington with what was later diagnosed as a concussion following a hard hit while the quarterback was sliding.

Dalton was replaced last Sunday by rookie Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round pick out of James Madison University.

DiNucci will get the start against the Eagles, with Garrett Gilbert serving as his backup. Dallas signed Gilbert off the Cleveland Browns' practice squad on Oct. 13.