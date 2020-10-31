Devonta Freeman will miss his first game since signing with the New York Giants in September, as the running back has been ruled out of Monday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with an ankle injury.

Freeman had not practiced this week. He had been the Giants' lead running back after joining the team following the season-ending injury to Saquon Barkley.

Freeman, 28, has 172 rushing yards and one touchdown on 54 carries in 2020.

Backup cornerback Adrian Colbert also was ruled out with a shoulder injury; wide receiver C.J. Board is questionable with a concussion.