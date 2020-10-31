The NFL has suspended kicker Aldrick Rosas for four games as punishment for violating the league's code of conduct policy.

A Pro Bowler with the New York Giants in 2018, Rosas was charged with three misdemeanors stemming from a hit-and-run crash in Butte County, California, in June. Rosas was released by the Giants in July.

He played most recently for the Jacksonville Jaguars and went 4-of-5 on field goals and made his only PAT attempt in a Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Rosas, 25, was injured in that game and placed on the Jags' practice squad injury list. He was released by the team on Friday.